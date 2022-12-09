Meet WLRN's new government accountability reporter, more school board controversy in Broward and the 'Tripledemic'

On the South Florida Roundup for Friday December 9, 2022 with host Wilkine Brutus:

A newly-elected school board member in Broward County is sparking public outrage after attending an anti-LGBTQ rally, alongside groups such as the Proud Boys. WLRN reporters report on the aftermath.

South Florida is experiencing a surge in three dangerous respiratory viruses that are all spreading at the same time: RSV, the flu and COVID cases are rising again. Some experts are now calling it a 'tripledemic.' What you should know before confirming your holiday plans.

And finally, a journalist joins WLRN as the new Local Government Accountability Reporter. Joshua Ceballos gives his insight on what government accountability means for the growing communities in Miami-Dade County, and gives a taste of what stories he is already looking into.