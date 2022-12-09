© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
The South Florida Roundup

Meet WLRN's new government accountability reporter, more school board controversy in Broward and the 'Tripledemic'

Published December 9, 2022 at 7:44 PM EST
A doctor and nurse confer inside a room used for flu patients at Northside Hospital in Cumming, Ga. The U.S. government's latest flu report, released Friday, showed flu season continued to intensify, with high volumes of flu-related patient traffic in 42 states, up from 39 the week before.
Robert Ray
/
AP
A doctor and nurse confer inside a room used for flu patients at Northside Hospital in Cumming, Ga.

On the South Florida Roundup for Friday December 9, 2022 with host Wilkine Brutus:

A newly-elected school board member in Broward County is sparking public outrage after attending an anti-LGBTQ rally, alongside groups such as the Proud Boys. WLRN reporters report on the aftermath.

South Florida is experiencing a surge in three dangerous respiratory viruses that are all spreading at the same time: RSV, the flu and COVID cases are rising again. Some experts are now calling it a 'tripledemic.' What you should know before confirming your holiday plans.

And finally, a journalist joins WLRN as the new Local Government Accountability Reporter. Joshua Ceballos gives his insight on what government accountability means for the growing communities in Miami-Dade County, and gives a taste of what stories he is already looking into.

Caitie Muñoz
Caitie Muñoz, formerly Switalski, currently leads the WLRN Newsroom as Interim Managing Editor. Prior to transitioning to leadership from production, Caitie reported on news and stories concerning quality of life in Broward County and its municipalities for WLRN News for four years.
See stories by Caitie Muñoz