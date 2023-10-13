The war in Israel; Florida's court consolidation proposal; a condo tower approved in a Miami Beach historic neighborhood
On the South Florida Roundup, we spoke with a respected former Middle East correspondent to help make sense of the tragic conflict now raging in Israel — and how it affects our local Jewish and Arab communities (01:03). We also examined the Florida House Speaker’s attempt to reduce the number of the state’s judicial circuits (19:26) and we looked at whether Miami Beach is spoiling its celebrated historic look with more luxury condo towers (34:39).