The South Florida Roundup

The war in Israel; Florida's court consolidation proposal; a condo tower approved in a Miami Beach historic neighborhood

Published October 13, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT
Attendees waved flags and held signs alongside members of the South Florida Jewish community and allies who gathered at the Waterways Shoppes in Aventura to support Israel in its war against Hamas on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023.
Carl Juste / Miami Herald
/
Miami Herald
On the South Florida Roundup, we spoke with a respected former Middle East correspondent to help make sense of the tragic conflict now raging in Israel — and how it affects our local Jewish and Arab communities (01:03). We also examined the Florida House Speaker’s attempt to reduce the number of the state’s judicial circuits (19:26) and we looked at whether Miami Beach is spoiling its celebrated historic look with more luxury condo towers (34:39).

