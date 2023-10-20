© 2023 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
The South Florida Roundup

Special edition of the South Florida Roundup: Waiting for America

Published October 20, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT
A year ago this week, the Biden Administration launched a humanitarian parole for migrants escaping crises and dictatorship in Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela. It’s brought a quarter million people to the U.S. — especially South Florida. But has it alleviated the crush at the U.S. southern border? On the South Florida Roundup, we spend the hour with WLRN reporters to discuss our new series: “Waiting for America,” which examines the successes and failures of President Biden’s key immigration policy.

The South Florida Roundup
