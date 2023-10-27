Palm Beach Ag Reserve deal voted down; The life and legacy of Shirley Gibson; Venezuela’s new presidential hopeful
Ways To Subscribe
On the South Florida Roundup, we discussed why the Palm Beach County Commission rejected a land-swap proposal that supporters hoped could alleviate the housing crisis (01:00). We also recalled the life of the late Shirley Gibson, who helped create Miami Gardens 20 years ago (18:09). Later, we ask if Venezuela’s new opposition candidate, Maria Corina Machado, can dislodge a dictatorship (34:22).