© 2023 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The South Florida Roundup

Palm Beach Ag Reserve deal voted down; The life and legacy of Shirley Gibson; Venezuela’s new presidential hopeful

Published October 27, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Woman speaks in front of a microphone with pen in her hand
Allison Diaz
/
The Miami Herald
Miami Gardens Mayor Shirley Gibson died on Oct. 16, 2023.

On the South Florida Roundup, we discussed why the Palm Beach County Commission rejected a land-swap proposal that supporters hoped could alleviate the housing crisis (01:00). We also recalled the life of the late Shirley Gibson, who helped create Miami Gardens 20 years ago (18:09). Later, we ask if Venezuela’s new opposition candidate, Maria Corina Machado, can dislodge a dictatorship (34:22).

The South Florida Roundup
Stay Connected