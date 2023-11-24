© 2023 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The South Florida Roundup

Holiday travel; Food insecurity across South Florida; Univision going Trumpista?

Published November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Passengers hustle to and from gates inside Miami International Airport's terminal D in this archival photo from 2017.
courtesy: MIA
Passengers hustle to and from gates inside Miami International Airport's terminal D in this archival photo from 2017.

On the South Florida Roundup, we examine how our region’s three major airports are likely to perform amid what’s likely to be record holiday traffic in the skies, we also look at a more unsettling aspect of the holidays: the fact that a larger share of people here are experiencing food insecurity than the rest of the country, and we ask if the country’s largest Spanish-language TV network is suddenly cozying up to Donald Trump.

The South Florida Roundup
Stay Connected