Holiday travel; Food insecurity across South Florida; Univision going Trumpista?
Ways To Subscribe
On the South Florida Roundup, we examine how our region’s three major airports are likely to perform amid what’s likely to be record holiday traffic in the skies, we also look at a more unsettling aspect of the holidays: the fact that a larger share of people here are experiencing food insecurity than the rest of the country, and we ask if the country’s largest Spanish-language TV network is suddenly cozying up to Donald Trump.