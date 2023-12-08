© 2023 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
The South Florida Roundup

Art transforming a local community, a former diplomat allegedly spied for Cuba and a potential building boom in the Keys

Published December 8, 2023 at 5:17 PM EST
On the South Florida Roundup, we looked at how Miami Art Week and events like it are now a development engine for some of South Florida’s once struggling communities like Opa-Locka (1:00); a retired U.S. diplomat and former ambassador to Bolivia who was charged with spying for Cuba (8:40); and how the state of Florida may soon loosen development restrictions in the Florida Keys (22:48).

