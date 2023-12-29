Everglades restoration, the future of Palestinians in Florida and the Latino vote

On the South Florida Roundup, we close out 2023 by looking at how tough the year was for South Florida’s most critical commodity – its environment. And that includes the Everglades – whose revival feels dangerously dormant. We also examine the face and the future of the Palestinians, both in Gaza and here – amid the brutal Israel-Hamas war. And we discuss new polls that suggest President Biden and the Democrats are in more trouble with Latino voters next year than they thought.