© 2023 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The South Florida Roundup

Everglades restoration, the future of Palestinians in Florida and the Latino vote

Published December 29, 2023 at 2:00 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Much of Everglades restoration focuses on repairing the damage done by flood control. Hydrologist Tom Van Lent, a former chief scientist with the Everglades Foundation, is an expert in modeling how water flows around the watershed.
Mark Ian Cook
/
South Florida Water Management District
The Everglades.

On the South Florida Roundup, we close out 2023 by looking at how tough the year was for South Florida’s most critical commodity – its environment. And that includes the Everglades – whose revival feels dangerously dormant. We also examine the face and the future of the Palestinians, both in Gaza and here – amid the brutal Israel-Hamas war. And we discuss new polls that suggest President Biden and the Democrats are in more trouble with Latino voters next year than they thought.

The South Florida Roundup
Stay Connected