Lubby Navarro's arrest, WLRN's 'Never Drop the Ball' documentary and gang violence in Latin America

On the South Florida Roundup, we discussed more Miami corruption: the arrest of former Miami-Dade County School Board Vice Chair Lubby Navarro for allegedly stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the school system (01:03). We also talked to the makers of “Never Drop the Ball,” WLRN-TV’s new documentary about America’s pioneering 20th-century Negro baseball leagues (18:25). And we tried to make sense of the new outburst of narco-cartel violence plaguing Ecuador and Latin America (35:12).

