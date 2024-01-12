© 2024 WLRN
The South Florida Roundup

Lubby Navarro's arrest, WLRN's 'Never Drop the Ball' documentary and gang violence in Latin America

Published January 12, 2024 at 3:59 PM EST
Miami-Dade County School Board Member Lubby Navarro is resigning her seat in response to a new state law restricting elected officials from also working as lobbyists.
Daniel A. Varela
/
Miami Herald
Former Miami-Dade County School Board Member Lubby Navarro was booked into jail on fraud charges on Jan. 11, 2024.

On the South Florida Roundup, we discussed more Miami corruption: the arrest of former Miami-Dade County School Board Vice Chair Lubby Navarro for allegedly stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the school system (01:03). We also talked to the makers of “Never Drop the Ball,” WLRN-TV’s new documentary about America’s pioneering 20th-century Negro baseball leagues (18:25). And we tried to make sense of the new outburst of narco-cartel violence plaguing Ecuador and Latin America (35:12).

