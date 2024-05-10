© 2024 WLRN
The South Florida Roundup

Miami judge postpones Trump trial, a farewell to WLRN's Kate Payne and Panama's president-elect's plans

Published May 10, 2024 at 4:04 PM EDT
Former Panamanian public security minister José Raúl Mulino celebrates his presidential election victory Sunday, May 5, 2024, in Panama City.

On The South Florida Roundup, we looked at the controversy surrounding Aileen Cannon, the Miami-raised federal judge who’s facing a storm of criticism over her handling of former President Donald Trump’s classified documents trial. We also said farewell to WLRN's education reporter Kate Payne— but not before she weighed in on some critical issues. And we discussed Panama’s president-elect,José Raúl Mulino, who wants to shut down a route so many migrants use to get here.

