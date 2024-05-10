Miami judge postpones Trump trial, a farewell to WLRN's Kate Payne and Panama's president-elect's plans

On The South Florida Roundup, we looked at the controversy surrounding Aileen Cannon, the Miami-raised federal judge who’s facing a storm of criticism over her handling of former President Donald Trump’s classified documents trial. We also said farewell to WLRN's education reporter Kate Payne— but not before she weighed in on some critical issues. And we discussed Panama’s president-elect,José Raúl Mulino, who wants to shut down a route so many migrants use to get here.

