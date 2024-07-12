© 2024 WLRN
The South Florida Roundup

Worker heat protections, South Florida's response to homeless ban and the future of Little Haiti Cultural Complex

Published July 12, 2024 at 6:00 PM EDT
A man wipes sweat from his face.
Matias J. Ocner
/
Miami Herald
Gilberto Lujano, 49, wipes sweat from his face after while working on a roof on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Homestead, Fla.

On the South Florida Roundup we examined new federal rules that preempt a Florida state law that preempts local government laws to protect outdoor workers from extreme heat. Given the new temperature norms we face, the stakes are high. We also looked at how local governments here are scrambling to adapt to a new state law that bans the homeless — with U.S. Supreme Court approval — from sleeping in public spaces. And, we assessed the future of Little Haiti’s marquee institution.

