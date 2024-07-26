New positions to vote for in local elections, condo laws and Venezuela's presidential election

On the South Florida Roundup, we looked at the new independent constitutional offices voters in Broward and Miami-Dade counties will have to vote for in the August primary elections, and what do they mean for the way local government works. We also examined the state regulations passed after the Surfside condo collapse, which are coming into effect soon — and they are already impacting the real estate market. And we looked ahead to Venezuela’s presidential election on Sunday. Will the Maduro regime allow an honest vote to take place?

