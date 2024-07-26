© 2024 WLRN
New positions to vote for in local elections, condo laws and Venezuela's presidential election

A Sea Serving Notice: Supporters of opposition presidential candidate Edmundo González at campaign rally in La Victoria, Venezuela, on May 18, 2024.
Ariana Cubillos
/
AP
A Sea Serving Notice: Supporters of opposition presidential candidate Edmundo González at campaign rally in La Victoria, Venezuela, on May 18, 2024.

On the South Florida Roundup, we looked at the new independent constitutional offices voters in Broward and Miami-Dade counties will have to vote for in the August primary elections, and what do they mean for the way local government works. We also examined the state regulations passed after the Surfside condo collapse, which are coming into effect soon — and they are already impacting the real estate market. And we looked ahead to Venezuela’s presidential election on Sunday. Will the Maduro regime allow an honest vote to take place?

