Miami-Dade's public transit gets mandate, Palm Beach County's new university and a former Haitian president gets sanctions

On the South Florida Roundup we looked at the impact of two results from Tuesday’s primary election: Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s landslide re-election – and landslide approval of a call for expanded Miami-Dade rapid transit. We also examined why elite Vanderbilt University is opening an unusual satellite campus in Palm Beach County. And we discussed the drug trafficking and gang sponsorship sanctions the U.S. just slapped on former Haitian President Michel Martelly.