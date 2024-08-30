Miami loses its civilian police oversight, DeSantis' bid to change state parks and Cuba's private sector

On the South Florida Roundup, we discussed the end of Miami’s police Civilian Investigative Panel – which a new state law has made illegal. We looked at what might replace it and why Miamians hoped to keep it. We also asked why Florida Governor Ron DeSantis suddenly ditched plans to turn state parks into what critics called commercial resorts. And, we examined Cuba’s hard new obstacles for private entrepreneurs – and a supposed exodus of communist regime officials to Florida.