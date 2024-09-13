© 2024 WLRN
The South Florida Roundup

Tyreek Hill controversy, mahi in danger and Trump insults Haitians

Published September 13, 2024 at 3:51 PM EDT
Photo captured from the Miami-Dade police body camera footage of its officers’ controversial Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, traffic stop of Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

On The South Florida Roundup, we examined the controversial body camera footage that’s gripped our community. What does last Sunday’s traffic stop involving Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill remind us about our police – and ourselves? We also looked at some new WLRN reporting on what climate change is doing to the mahi mahi we so much love to catch and eat. And we discussed the deplorable lie Donald Trump and his campaign spread about Haitians in Ohio that resonates here.

