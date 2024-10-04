© 2024 WLRN
The South Florida Roundup

Former Senator Frank Artiles' criminal trial, elections and Miami artists' census

Published October 4, 2024 at 4:33 PM EDT
On The South Florida Roundup, we discussed the so-called ghost candidate scandal of 2020, which rocked South Florida politics with a fake candidate siphoning votes away from a Democrat and helping the Republican win. That trial wrapped up this week and we have all the details. With election season in full swing, we looked at all the nuts and bolts of casting a ballot for the Nov. 5 elections. From ballot drop boxes to early voting dates, we got you covered. And, we discussed a new effort by Miami artists to better advocate for themselves with data.

