Tornadoes in South Florida, Miami's culture of neglect and Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua

On the South Florida Roundup we looked at the spate of deadly tornadoes spawned by Hurricane Milton last week — 26 of them — which made Florida feel more like Kansas. We also discussed WLRN’s new series “Culture of Neglect,” which looks at efforts to restore Miami’s important but too often uncared for cultural institutions. And we examined the violent Venezuelan gang known as Tren de Aragua that’s now at the center of the presidential election’s immigration debate.