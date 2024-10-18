© 2024 WLRN
The South Florida Roundup

Tornadoes in South Florida, Miami's culture of neglect and Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua

Published October 18, 2024 at 4:23 PM EDT
A traffic camera at the I-75 toll plaza recorded an image of a tornado on Oct. 9.
Florida Department of Transportation
On the South Florida Roundup we looked at the spate of deadly tornadoes spawned by Hurricane Milton last week — 26 of them — which made Florida feel more like Kansas. We also discussed WLRN’s new series “Culture of Neglect,” which looks at efforts to restore Miami’s important but too often uncared for cultural institutions. And we examined the violent Venezuelan gang known as Tren de Aragua that’s now at the center of the presidential election’s immigration debate.

The South Florida Roundup
