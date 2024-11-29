© 2024 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The South Florida Roundup

Deadly rip currents, plastic ban in Miami-Dade and holiday help for the food-insecure

Published November 29, 2024 at 2:00 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Ashanti Major, an employee at Zoo Miami, grabs aluminum water bottle’s out of the concession stand at Zoo Miami. The zoo cut 340,000 bottles of plastic from the waste system last year.
Ashley Miznazi
/
The Miami Herald
Ashanti Major, an employee at Zoo Miami, grabs aluminum water bottle’s out of the concession stand at Zoo Miami. The zoo cut 340,000 bottles of plastic from the waste system last year.

On the South Florida Roundup, we talked with a Florida International University coastal expert known as "Dr. Beach" about the growing number of people caught — and dying — in rip currents. And it’s not just a summer hazard. We also looked at Miami-Dade’s recent resolution to ban single-use plastics at its county-owned venues — and how it reflects the national trend to quit the plastics habit, even in red Florida. And, we spoke with South Florida’s leading hunger relief group about the holiday work ahead for all of us.

The South Florida Roundup
Stay Connected