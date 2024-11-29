Deadly rip currents, plastic ban in Miami-Dade and holiday help for the food-insecure

On the South Florida Roundup, we talked with a Florida International University coastal expert known as "Dr. Beach" about the growing number of people caught — and dying — in rip currents. And it’s not just a summer hazard. We also looked at Miami-Dade’s recent resolution to ban single-use plastics at its county-owned venues — and how it reflects the national trend to quit the plastics habit, even in red Florida. And, we spoke with South Florida’s leading hunger relief group about the holiday work ahead for all of us.