Miami-Dade's incinerator, the condo crisis and a UNICEF report on Haiti

On The South Florida Roundup, we kicked Miami-Dade County’s garbage incinerator can down the road once more. And we asked: is the plan dead in Doral because President-elect Donald Trump killed it? We also looked back at this week’s Condo Summit in Davie – and looked ahead to the pocketbook pain condo owners face starting this month with no deadline extension in sight. And we examined how bad the gang nightmare is now for women and children in Haiti. What can be done?