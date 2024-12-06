© 2024 WLRN
Miami-Dade's incinerator, the condo crisis and a UNICEF report on Haiti

Published December 6, 2024 at 4:03 PM EST
AtkinsRealis plans to help the county build the largest incinerator in the United States that will process 4,000 tons of trash a day.
AtkinsRealis plans to help the county build the largest incinerator in the United States that will process 4,000 tons of trash a day.

On The South Florida Roundup, we kicked Miami-Dade County’s garbage incinerator can down the road once more. And we asked: is the plan dead in Doral because President-elect Donald Trump killed it? We also looked back at this week’s Condo Summit in Davie – and looked ahead to the pocketbook pain condo owners face starting this month with no deadline extension in sight. And we examined how bad the gang nightmare is now for women and children in Haiti. What can be done?

