© 2024 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The South Florida Roundup

Holidays in South Florida: 'tis the season for travel, interfaith mingling and food

Published December 20, 2024 at 2:00 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Clueless on Cuba: Passengers enter a security checkpoint this year at Miami International Airport.
Pedro Portal
/
Miami Herald
Clueless on Cuba: Passengers enter a security checkpoint this year at Miami International Airport.

On the South Florida this week, we devoted the hour to the holidays – starting with just getting there: What to expect on the roads and in the skies – especially with Miami International Airport in the midst of a $9 billion makeover. We also looked at our community’s growing number of interfaith programs and projects – whose efforts to build religious understanding matter a lot this time of year. And we looked back on some of the tasty holiday food stories WLRN has brought you in years past.

The South Florida Roundup
Stay Connected