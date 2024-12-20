Holidays in South Florida: 'tis the season for travel, interfaith mingling and food

On the South Florida this week, we devoted the hour to the holidays – starting with just getting there: What to expect on the roads and in the skies – especially with Miami International Airport in the midst of a $9 billion makeover. We also looked at our community’s growing number of interfaith programs and projects – whose efforts to build religious understanding matter a lot this time of year. And we looked back on some of the tasty holiday food stories WLRN has brought you in years past.