© 2025 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The South Florida Roundup

South Florida's sex-trafficking plague, Palm Beach County rebuilds mental health care and Venezuela's dictatorship

Published January 10, 2025 at 4:38 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro gestures during a news conference at Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas, Venezuela, July 31, 2024, three days after his disputed reelection.
Matias Delacroix
/
AP
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro gestures during a news conference at Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas, Venezuela, July 31, 2024, three days after his disputed reelection.

On the latest episode of the South Florida Roundup, we took a closer and deeper look at the decades of rapes of dozens of women allegedly committed by the wealthy Alexander brothers. Why is South Florida so often the scene of this horror? We also examined a groundbreaking, $60 million effort in Palm Beach County to create a more modern and effective central mental health facility. And we discussed the drama unfolding in Venezuela today as the dictator who brutally stole an election swears himself in.

The South Florida Roundup
Stay Connected