South Florida's sex-trafficking plague, Palm Beach County rebuilds mental health care and Venezuela's dictatorship

On the latest episode of the South Florida Roundup, we took a closer and deeper look at the decades of rapes of dozens of women allegedly committed by the wealthy Alexander brothers. Why is South Florida so often the scene of this horror? We also examined a groundbreaking, $60 million effort in Palm Beach County to create a more modern and effective central mental health facility. And we discussed the drama unfolding in Venezuela today as the dictator who brutally stole an election swears himself in.