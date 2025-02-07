Trump revokes TPS for Venezuelans, Miami-Dade Black neighborhoods could become a city and Haiti's Creole Pig

On the South Florida Roundup, we looked at President Trump’s alarming decision to revoke Temporary Protected Status for hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans here — who now face deportation back to a brutal dictatorship. We also looked at a Miami-Dade effort just underway that could turn traditionally Black communities into a new city. And we talked with the filmmaker behind a new WLRN-produced documentary that traces much of Haiti’s crisis to the demise of the Creole pig.