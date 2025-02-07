© 2025 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The South Florida Roundup

Trump revokes TPS for Venezuelans, Miami-Dade Black neighborhoods could become a city and Haiti's Creole Pig

Published February 7, 2025 at 3:47 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Associated Press

On the South Florida Roundup, we looked at President Trump’s alarming decision to revoke Temporary Protected Status for hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans here — who now face deportation back to a brutal dictatorship. We also looked at a Miami-Dade effort just underway that could turn traditionally Black communities into a new city. And we talked with the filmmaker behind a new WLRN-produced documentary that traces much of Haiti’s crisis to the demise of the Creole pig.

The South Florida Roundup
Stay Connected