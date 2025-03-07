© 2025 WLRN
The South Florida Roundup

NOAA scientists laid off, editor fired over a Gaza cartoon and pro-democracy aid in Latin America is halted

Published March 7, 2025 at 3:36 PM EST
More than 20 staffers were laid off Thursday at the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration's Virginia Key lab, including scientists who help improve hurricane forecasts and study valuable fish populations.
NOAA
On this week's South Florida Roundup, we looked at the Trump Administration’s layoffs and cutbacks at key science agencies here – not least of which involve the researchers who revolutionized hurricane forecasting. We also talked to Tony Doris, the editorial page editor of the Palm Beach Post who was fired after he ran an editorial cartoon that some Jewish advocates called antisemitic. And we asked why America of all countries is shutting down so much support for democratic struggles in Latin America.

