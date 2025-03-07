NOAA scientists laid off, editor fired over a Gaza cartoon and pro-democracy aid in Latin America is halted

On this week's South Florida Roundup, we looked at the Trump Administration’s layoffs and cutbacks at key science agencies here – not least of which involve the researchers who revolutionized hurricane forecasting. We also talked to Tony Doris, the editorial page editor of the Palm Beach Post who was fired after he ran an editorial cartoon that some Jewish advocates called antisemitic. And we asked why America of all countries is shutting down so much support for democratic struggles in Latin America.