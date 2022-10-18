Marco Rubio, Val Demings to spar tonight in the only debate in their high-stakes Senate race

Republican Marco Rubio and Democrat Val Demings will face off in a high-stakes debate Tuesday night as one of the country's marquee congressional races heads into the final weeks of the 2022 midterm election.

ABC affiliate WPBF 25 News will host and televise the one-hour encounter that starts at 7 p.m. from Palm Beach State College’s Lake Worth Beach campus. The station's news anchor, Todd McDermott, will moderate the debate while The Palm Beach Post Executive Editor Rick Christie and Florida Trend Executive Editor Vicki Chachere will pose questions to the candidates.

Rubio, a Cuban-American from West Miami, is seeking his third term in the U.S. Senate. Demings, a former Orlando police chief, has served in the U.S. House since 2017.

The debate will be livestreamed at www.PalmBeachPost.com.

Read more at our news partner the Palm Beach Post.

