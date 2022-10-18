© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics

Marco Rubio, Val Demings to spar tonight in the only debate in their high-stakes Senate race

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Antonio Fins
Published October 18, 2022 at 11:16 AM EDT
Rubio.jpeg
Zach Gibson
/
AP via Miami Herald
File photo - Marco Rubio

Republican Marco Rubio and Democrat Val Demings will face off in a high-stakes debate Tuesday night as one of the country's marquee congressional races heads into the final weeks of the 2022 midterm election.

ABC affiliate WPBF 25 News will host and televise the one-hour encounter that starts at 7 p.m. from Palm Beach State College’s Lake Worth Beach campus. The station's news anchor, Todd McDermott, will moderate the debate while The Palm Beach Post Executive Editor Rick Christie and Florida Trend Executive Editor Vicki Chachere will pose questions to the candidates.

Rubio, a Cuban-American from West Miami, is seeking his third term in the U.S. Senate. Demings, a former Orlando police chief, has served in the U.S. House since 2017.

The debate will be livestreamed at www.PalmBeachPost.com.

Read more at our news partner the Palm Beach Post.

Tags
Politics ElectionsMarco RubioVal DemingsSenateFlorida NewsLocal NewsNewsGeneral Elections 2022
Antonio Fins
See stories by Antonio Fins
Related Content
Celebrity TV doctor, Mehmet Oz, left, has benefited from millions of dollars spent on TV ads from outside groups to help him close the gap with Lt. Gov. John Fetterman in the Pennsylvania Senate race.
  1. Key Senate races tighten with a flood of GOP ad spending
  2. Poll shows tight Florida races for governor and U.S. Senate, with older voters prioritizing economic
  3. Demings wins Democratic primary and will challenge for Rubio's U.S. Senate seat