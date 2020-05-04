AAA: Florida's Plunge At The Pump May Be Over

The days of constantly dropping gas prices may soon be over.



AAA – The Auto Club Group is forecasting that pump prices will level out.

"The phased reopening of businesses and restaurants will signal a return to the road for many Florida drivers," said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins in an email. "Gas prices have plummeted 65 cents in the past 10 weeks. While the increased demand may not cause a pump price surge, it may signal the eventual end of the plunge at the pump."

Jacksonville is currently the least expensive gas market in Florida, according to AAA, with prices averaging $1.61 a gallon. Gainesville and West Palm Beach-Boca Raton are tied for most expensive at $1.93.

Savvy shoppers in Jacksonville can find prices well below the average quoted by AAA. On Monday at midday, at least 10 area gas stations were selling gas below $1.40 a gallon. That's according to Gas Buddy, which provides WJCT with constantly updated prices around town.

Overall, Florida gas prices are now averaging $1.77 a gallon, which AAA said is the lowest seen in four years and 15 cents cheaper than a month ago.

