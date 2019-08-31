At Least 5 Dead, Several Injured In West Texas Shooting

By editor 1 hour ago
Originally published on August 31, 2019 8:00 pm

Police say a man hijacked a postal truck and began shooting people at random in the Midland and Odessa area of Texas on Saturday afternoon, in a chaotic afternoon that ended with police shooting the gunman dead.

Odessa Police Department officials say five people were killed and 21 others injured in the shootings. Three law enforcement officers were shot: an Odessa Police officer, a Midland Police officer and a state police officer.

Police say the suspect who was killed was a white male in his mid-30s. After initial reports by police that they were searching for possibly more than one suspect, police believe there was only one shooter. They continue to investigate the mass shooting.

The incident created a chaotic scene along shopping areas in Odessa and Midland, with police departments in both areas urging residents to remain inside and off the roads on the holiday weekend.

Odessa Police Chief Mike Gerke said the situation began with a traffic stop. A Texas Department of Public Safety officer pulled over the suspect and then was shot by the vehicle's occupant and then he drove off. At some point, police say, the suspect ditched his car and stole a U.S. Postal Service truck and continued to shoot people at random.

President Trump tweeted that he was briefed on the incident and Gov. Greg Abbott said he would be traveling to the area on Sunday.

This is a developing story. Some things that get reported by the media will later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from police officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene. We will update as the situation develops.

Copyright 2019 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Tags: 
shootings
Gun Violence
national news
news

Related Content

Shooting At High School Football Game Injures Multiple Teens In Mobile, Alabama

By 5 hours ago

Police in Mobile, Ala. have arrested a 17-year-old in connection with a shooting incident that injured 10 teenagers at a high school football game Friday evening. The suspect has been charged with nine counts of attempted murder.

Florida Could Serve As Example For Lawmakers Considering Red Flag Laws

By Aug 21, 2019

Following the shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, Congress is considering a bill that would encourage states to pass red flag laws. Members of Congress may want to study Florida, where it's been in place for a year and a half.

Since it was adopted there, courts have approved some 2,500 risk protection orders. That's nearly five every day, more than any other state. The Florida law allows police, acting with court approval, to temporarily seize weapons from people deemed to be at risk of harming themselves or others.

A new tool

Poll: Americans, Including Republicans And Gun Owners, Broadly Support Red Flag Laws

By Aug 20, 2019

Strong majorities of Americans from across the political spectrum support laws that allow family members or law enforcement to petition a judge to temporarily remove guns from a person who is seen to be a risk to themselves or others, according to a new APM Research Lab/Guns & America/Call To Mind survey.