After Serving Prison Time, This Former Alabama Governor Makes A Case For Reform

In 2012, former Alabama governor Don Siegelman went to jail for five years. He says his prosecution was driven by a politicized justice system. And he’s now making the case for why American democracy could be at stake without criminal justice reform.



Guests

Don Siegelman, former governor of Alabama. Author of “Stealing Our Democracy.” (@DonSiegelman)

Jack Beatty, On Point News Analyst. (@JackBeattyNPR)



From The Reading List

Excerpted from “Stealing Our Democracy: How the Political Assassination of a Governor Threatens Our Nation” by Don Siegelman © 2020. Published by NewSouth Books. Reprinted with the permission of the publisher, NewSouth Books. All rights reserved.

