AIDS Healthcare Foundation Wants Fort Lauderdale To Vote On An Affordable Housing Ballot Initiative

    In January, suporters of the AIDS Healthcare Foundation affordable housing development proposal rallied in front of Fort Lauderdale City Hall.
The nonprofit The AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) is working on a ballot initiative for Fort Lauderdale voters to consider on the next general elections, on November 3, 2020.

The ordinance would try to prevent alleged discrimination when affordable housing developments get considered.

 


If it gets placed on the ballot and approved by voters, the ordinance would require the city to provide specific reasons to reject 100 percent affordable housing developments, as well as a judicial review process and  pay for attorneys fees.

"There is no basis to treat proposals to build 100 percent affordable housing any differently from housing projects for middle and upper-income households. The City of Fort Lauderdale should not apply its land use, zoning, and permitting regulations differently depending on the income of the residents of a proposed housing project," says the proposed ordinance. 

"What this will do is take the [Not In my Backyard] argument out of deliberations in any future development," said Southern Bureau Chief for AHF Michael Kahane. 

The majority of households in Broward County are cost-burdened or severely cost-burdened, meaning they spend more than 30 percent, and even 50 percent of their monthly income on rent alone, according to county data from 2018.

"We don't want anyone else who is coming to the table to solve the affordable housing crisis in Fort Lauderdale to face the types of issues we face," Kahane said. 

At the end of September, Fort Lauderdale city officials rejected the foundation's plans to build in Downtown Fort Lauderdale, on the basis that the affordable housing project they were proposing qualified as a social services residential facility and therefore did not match the Downtown Master Plan for the city.

The development had also faced criticism from neighbors and Fort Lauderdale residents because of its  density, the size of micro apartment units it was offering, and lack of services available for people who may have formerly experienced homelessness. 

The foundation changed its original proposal for 680 micro apartments to 500 apartments in February, including retail space and an EMS Substation. Rent payments for tenants would have been expected to stay under $500 per month.  

Read More: AIDS Healthcare Foundation Says It Will Modify Design For Low Income Housing In Fort Lauderdale

The AIDS Healthcare Foundation is appealing the rejection to the city's board of adjustment, arguing that the plans for the building were discriminated against because of the city looking at outdated plans for the building and because "of who might live there," Kahane said. 

Legal counsel for AHF said that hearing is likely to take place in January, if not December. 

If the foundation wins its appeal, the proposal for the building will be reconsidered. If it loses, the foundation is considering taking the issue to court. 

As for the ballot initiative that AHF is putting forward, City of Fort Lauderdale spokesperson, Chaz Adams, responded to WLRN with an email statement. It reads in part:  

“At this time, no action will be taken in response to the request because it is incomplete. It did not include the required petition addressed to the City Commission requesting that the proposed ordinance attached to said petition be enacted.  The required petition must be signed by no less than 1,000 registered voters in the City of Fort Lauderdale, along with other information, and must be accompanied by a certificate from the Supervisor of Elections indicating whether each of the signers is a qualified elector of the City."

Kahane said AHF has plans to collect and submit the signatures to the city by early next week.

You can read the full ballot initiative proposal AHF is putting forward at the City of Fort Lauderdale, below: 

 

Low-income AIDS Healthcare Tower In Fort Lauderdale Reduced To 500 Apartments

By Brittany Wallman Jun 12, 2019
City of Fort Lauderdale / Courtesy

A controversial apartment tower proposed in downtown Fort Lauderdale has been revised in response to opposition, but still offers hundreds of small studios for people with low incomes.

Though downtown Fort Lauderdale has been growing in recent years with a high-rise building boom, the proposal submitted last year for a tower at 700 SE Fourth Ave. hit strong resistance. A majority on the City Commission said they didn’t support the project, mainly because it was too dense. The project also had opponents in the community, including across U.S. 1 in Rio Vista.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation Says It Will Modify Design For Low-Income Housing In Fort Lauderdale

By Feb 18, 2019
AIDS Healthacre Foundation
Caitie Switalski / WLRN

The nonprofit AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) told WLRN Monday that it is rethinking plans for a controversial low-income apartment complex being planned near the city's Downtown.

AHF received widespread criticism from neighbors and city officials about the size of the units and the development's location and density. 

"Overall, we've heard the concerns of the community and of the commission," Southern Bureau Chief for AHF Michael Kahane told WLRN. "We will do what it takes to make this a reality for the folks that so desperately need it."

Critics, Supporters Rally Over Controversial AIDS Healthcare Foundation Tower In Fort Lauderdale

By Jan 8, 2019
Caitie Switalski / WLRN

More than 100 supporters of the nonprofit The AIDS Healthcare Foundation rallied in front of Fort Lauderdale City Hall Monday night. 

Chanting,"Healthy housing for all!" the group wore white T-shirts that said, "Love Thy Neighbor." 

The foundation is trying to build a 680-unit micro-apartment tower in the city's downtown but has met opposition from nearby residents who expressed concern over lack of services for potentially formerly homeless people living in the building, and about the size and density of the development.  

AIDS Healthcare Foundation Responds To Criticism Of Fort Lauderdale Affordable Housing Development

By Dec 11, 2018
affordable housing
Caitie Switalski / WLRN

Community leaders and officials from the nonprofit AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) defended a proposed high-rise tower dedicated to low-income housing in downtown Fort Lauderdale Tuesday. 

Over the last week, city residents have expressed opposition to the project on social media, citing doubts over how well potential residents would be vetted. Some people have asked if the units are only for people living with HIV, or if the building is a shelter.