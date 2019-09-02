Airbnb Offering Free Housing To Hurricane Dorian Evacuees And Relief Workers

Airbnb has launched its “Open Homes Program,” which provides free housing to displaced residents and disaster relief workers impacted by Hurricane Dorian. The program is available through Sept. 16.

More than 800 Airbnb hosts have opened their doors in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Alabama. You can check available listings here.

As of Monday morning, more than 30 Airbnb locations around Florida were available, the bulk of them in areas out of Hurricane Dorian’s projected path. Available locations include St. Petersburg, Tampa, Tallahasse and Miami-Dade.

