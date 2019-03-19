Related Program: The Public Storyteller Alejandrea Quitero - Beating Bias By Michael Stock & Dr. Caren Neile • 1 hour ago Related Program: The Public Storyteller TweetShareGoogle+Email March 10, 2019 Alejandrea Quitero did not take advanage of a perceived bias. Listen Listening... / 11:38 March 10, 2019 Alejandrea Quitero did not take advantage of a perceived bias. Tags: The Public StorytellerTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Wendolyn Marte - Making Ends Meet By Michael Stock • Jan 28, 2019 January 20, 2019 Wednolyn Marte finds the resourses to make ends meet. Listen Listening... / 11:48 January 20, 2019 Wendy Marte finds the resources to make ends meet. Steve West - Social Justice By Michael Stock & Caren Neile • 1 hour ago March 3, 2019 Steve West tells the story of an activist. Listen Listening... / 11:25 March 3, 2019 Steve West tells the story of an activist.