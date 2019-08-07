Amid Jeffrey Epstein Uproar, Models Urge Victoria’s Secret To Sign Anti-Harassment Vow

By JULIE K. BROWN 4 hours ago
  • MIAMI HERALD

The fallout from Jeffrey Epstein’s association with Victoria’s Secret owner Les Wexner is reverberating across the fashion and modeling worlds, with more than 100 models signing a letter Tuesday demanding that the lingerie brand do more to combat the sexual abuse and harassment that has plagued the industry for decades.

The models, including Christy Turlington, Milla Jovovich and Karen Elson, called on L Brands, Victoria’s Secret’s parent company, and its CEO, John Mehas, to join RESPECT, a program that would legally bind companies to a code of conduct involving zero tolerance of sexual misconduct.

Sara Ziff, founder of Model Alliance, which developed the program, said it is particularly important that L Brands lead the way on the issue of sexual harassment.

Read more at our news partner the Miami Herald.

Tags: 
Jeffrey Epstein
sex offenders
sex trafficking
sexual abuse
sexual harrassment
modeling
news

Related Content

Florida Governor Orders State Investigation Of Jeffrey Epstein's Work Case

By News Service of Florida 17 hours ago
Associated Press

Pointing to a request from the Palm Beach County sheriff, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday directed the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to oversee an investigation into the handling of high-profile sex offender Jeffrey Epstein more than a decade ago.

Following Alleged Suicide Attempt, Epstein Faces Next Legal Battle

By JULIE K. BROWN Aug 1, 2019
MIAMI HERALD

New York prosecutors have more than one million pages of documents that constitute evidence in their case against accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, Epstein’s lawyers said in open court Wednesday.

Epstein attorney Martin G. Weinberg pointed to the voluminous amount of discovery material the government has collected to argue that he needs at least 13 months to prepare for trial, but U.S. District Court Judge Richard M. Berman sided with prosecutors, who asked for a June 2020 court date.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Opens Criminal Investigation Into Jeffrey Epstein’s Work Release

By SKYLER SWISHER Jul 26, 2019
Mark Randall / South Florida Sun Sentinel

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw has opened a criminal investigation into how his deputies handled wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein’s work release about a decade ago, an agency spokeswoman said Thursday.

The sheriff launched an internal investigation on Friday and then broadened it to a criminal probe on Tuesday, spokeswoman Teri Barbera said.

She offered no additional details, other than sharing a statement that Bradshaw wants to “hold those accountable for any failures and ensure that it won’t happen again.”

Jeffrey Epstein Found Injured In Federal Jail Cell With Marks On His Neck, Report Says

By Carli Teproff Jul 25, 2019
MIAMI HERALD

Jeffrey Epstein, the Palm Beach millionaire who was arrested earlier this month on child sex-trafficking charges, was found injured in his New York jail cell Wednesday, News 4 New York reported.

The station said Epstein, 66, was found in the fetal position and had marks on his neck, citing sources close to the investigation. The station said it may have been a possible suicide attempt, quoting sources.