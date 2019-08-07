Amid Jeffrey Epstein Uproar, Models Urge Victoria’s Secret To Sign Anti-Harassment Vow

The fallout from Jeffrey Epstein’s association with Victoria’s Secret owner Les Wexner is reverberating across the fashion and modeling worlds, with more than 100 models signing a letter Tuesday demanding that the lingerie brand do more to combat the sexual abuse and harassment that has plagued the industry for decades.

The models, including Christy Turlington, Milla Jovovich and Karen Elson, called on L Brands, Victoria’s Secret’s parent company, and its CEO, John Mehas, to join RESPECT, a program that would legally bind companies to a code of conduct involving zero tolerance of sexual misconduct.

Sara Ziff, founder of Model Alliance, which developed the program, said it is particularly important that L Brands lead the way on the issue of sexual harassment.

