Ancestral Histories and Earth's Mysteries

Sunday 8pm FINDING YOUR ROOTS – Documentary – In each episode, celebrities view ancestral histories, sometimes learn of connections to famous/infamous people, discover secrets, and share the emotional experience with viewers.

Dreaming of A New Land - Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explores with Marisa Tomei, Sheryl Sandberg and Kal Penn the tremendous challenges faced by their immigrant forebears. From Italy, Russia and India to America, their histories show success could take generations to achieve.

9pm AFRICA WITH ADE ADEPITAN – Travel Documentary – Paralympian Ade Adepitan embarks on an epic journey around Africa, discovering the stories, people and places that make this continent the most exciting on earth.

Africa is the most vibrant and varied continent on Earth, with more than 50 countries, and hundreds of different cultures. Journalist and athlete Ade Adepitan travels across Africa to discover how the continent is changing. From the booming technology of Lagos to Mozambique’s stunning beaches, and from the endangered gorillas of the DRC to Somalia’s war torn streets, Ade sees the best and worst of Africa.

The 2nd leg of Ade's journey takes him across central Africa from whale-watching off the coast of Gabon, through the huge Democratic Republic of Congo and onto Uganda where he meets an outspoken political campaigner.

10pm NOVA – Documentary Science – Australia’s First 4 Billion Years – Of all the continents on Earth, none preserves a more spectacular story of its origins than Australia. This four-part series takes viewers on a rollicking adventure from the birth of the Earth to the emergence of the world we know today.

Monsters - Host Richard Smith comes face-to-face with the previously unknown reptilian rulers of prehistoric Australia. NOVA resurrects the giants that stalked the land and discovers that some of them were among the largest ever to have walked the Earth. Others were some of the most dangerous. In the dry desert heart, scientists unearth an ancient inland ocean, full of sea monsters. But reptiles didn’t have the world all to themselves. Mammals like the enigmatic platypus lived alongside them, ready for their day in the sun. And 65 million years ago, that day arrived.