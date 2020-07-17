Are You Working The COVID-19 Front Lines In Health Care? Tell Us Your Story

By 27 minutes ago
Originally published on July 16, 2020 4:25 pm

Florida is now the epicenter of COVID-19 in the United States.

The progression of COVID-19 is predictable: Case counts go up, hospital admissions rise, and then ICU admissions increase. And finally, the death toll rises.

We need to hear from doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, environmental staff and administrators about what’s happening on the front lines of the war against COVID-19. Now more than ever, your stories are vital.

Are there enough beds and ventilators? Are there staffing shortages? Can the health care system handle the current influx of patients, or will the death toll increase from the scarcity of resources?

Take our survey and tell us your story. We won’t use your name without your express permission. You can also choose to stay anonymous. Either way, we need to hear from you.

Copyright 2020 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7. To see more, visit WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7.

Tags: 
healthcare
COVID-19
Coronavirus
news

Related Content

Which Sparks Set Off Miami’s COVID Wildfire? The Clues Are In The Cases, Experts Say

By Ben Conarck & Daniel Chang / Miami Herald 5 hours ago

When COVID-19 roared back to life across Florida in mid-June after several weeks of relative quiet, Miami-Dade County quickly became a hot spot far exceeding other parts of the state, despite a more cautious reopening and a relatively early shutdown order.

Why Doctors Keep Monitoring Children Who Recover From Mysterious COVID-Linked Illness

By Jul 15, 2020

Israel Shippy doesn't remember much about having COVID-19 – or the unusual auto-immune disease it triggered – other than being groggy and uncomfortable for a bunch of days. He's a five-year-old, and would much rather talk about cartoons, or the ideas for inventions that constantly pop into his head.

"Hold your horses, I think I know what I'm gonna make," he says, holding up a finger in the middle of a conversation. "I'm gonna make something that lights up and attaches to things with glue, so if you don't have a flashlight, you can just use it!"

How Elderly People Are Left Behind During Medical Care Rationing

By editor Jul 10, 2020

 

With hospitals in places like Arizona running short on intensive care beds for coronavirus patients, health care officials must make critical decisions about which coronavirus patients get priority.

Some older adults are worried that the odds are stacked against them. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports people over 65 years old make up 80% of COVID-19 deaths.

Federal Pandemic Loans Flow To Florida Health Providers

By Christine Sexton - News Service of Florida Jul 7, 2020
JASON VORHEES / NORTH CENTRAL HEALTH DISTRICT

TALLAHASSEE --- More than 4,600 health-care providers in Florida received at least $1.7 billion in interest-free federal loans meant to prevent massive job layoffs, a News Service of Florida review of data released by the federal government shows. 

The loans, which went to providers ranging from pediatricians to pharmacists to hospice providers and nearly everything in between, helped keep 200,000 jobs.