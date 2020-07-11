Ask Us Your Questions About Reopening Schools — We'll Find The Answers

The new school year is rapidly approaching, but many parents and educators still don't know exactly what the semester will look like.

As President Trump and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos call for schools to open in-person, districts across the country are formulating a range of plans. Doctors have their own recommendations for what systems should do.

It's a lot to keep track of, but NPR reporters are following the developments. Send us your questions, and we'll answer some on-air. A producer will be in touch before using your name or question on air.

