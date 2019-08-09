Back To School: South Florida Researcher Wants To Prove Behavior Adjustments Can Treat ADHD

By CINDY KRISCHER GOODMAN
  • Dr.William Pelham Jr., director of the Center for Children and Families at FIU, is working on a program that studies ADD/ADHD to find the best treatments.
    Mike Stocker / South Florida Sun Sentinel

For some children, learning how to focus on following a command, helping a peer, or showing good sportsmanship can be a challenge. Now one nationally recognized researcher is out to prove how those basic lessons in changing behaviors can be a more effective treatment than medicine for ADHD.

Dr. William Pelham, based at Florida International University in Miami, used a nontraditional approach this summer to help some children with Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder stay on task in a camp environment. Now as the new school year begins, he will study how to most effectively treat children with the disorder in a classroom setting.

A squirmy, 7-year-old Noah may be the best example that Pelham’s approach to treating ADHD through behavior change can work.

