Bahamas Reverses Course On Ban On U.S. Travelers. All Welcome, But Must Quarantine For 14 Days

By Jacqueline Charles - Miami Herald 12 minutes ago
  • Bahamas Tourism Ministry

The Bahamas has reversed course on closing its border to U.S. travelers over surging coronavirus infections in both nations.

Less than a week after Prime Minister Hubert Minnis announced the closure of the tourism-dependent nation’s borders to commercial air and sea visitors from the United States, the attorney general said Friday all international visitors are now welcome.

But visitors should be prepared to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival — at their own expense — in a government facility and take a real time polymerase chain reaction COVID-19 laboratory test at the end of isolation.

Read more at our news partner the Miami Herald.

Tags: 
Bahamas
news
COVID-19
Miami Herald

Related Content

Bahamas Locks Down Grand Bahama — And Locks Out U.S. Tourists — To Control COVID-19

By Jul 21, 2020
Bahamas Tourism Ministry

This week the Bahamas is closing its doors to American tourists in an effort to keep the new coronavirus from spreading on its islands. But the decision is based not just on the explosion of COVID-19 cases in the United States – but a sudden spike in the Bahamas too.

Scientists Discover Remote Vast Breeding Grounds For Disappearing Bahamian Conchs

By Jul 8, 2020
Joletta Silver / Shedd Aquarium

On a vast, wind-battered bank wedged between Florida, Cuba and the Bahamas, scientists studying the troubling decline of queen conchs have discovered some rare happy news: a thriving conch republic.

In Forecasting Hurricane Dorian, Models Fell Short

By Apr 30, 2020

Hurricane forecasters and the models they depend on failed to anticipate the strength and impact of last year's deadliest storm. Hurricane Dorian caused catastrophic damage to islands in the Northern Bahamas, killing more than 200 people and causing billions of dollars in damage.

Six Months After Dorian, Grand Bahama Scrambles For Clean Drinking Water

By Mar 9, 2020
Daniel Rivero / WLRN

FREEPORT, GRAND BAHAMA — A few days after Hurricane Dorian, Amanda Kellowan rummaged through what was left. She had just spent 36 hours in the attic of her home, fleeing from the 30-foot storm surge that swept over her island home of Grand Bahama last September.