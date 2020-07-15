The Best of The Wild West

Friday 8pm RAGE AT DAWN (1955) Action/Adventure starring Randolph Scott, Forrest Tucker and Mala Powers. A special agent from Chicago is sent out west to bring in the notorious Reno brothers.
Private detective James Barlow (Randolph Scott) is sent to Indiana to infiltrate the ranks of the four Reno Brothers, a gang running roughshod over luckless locals. To become an insider, Barlow poses as a train robber who involves the gang in an intricate heist. That would be simple enough were it not for the fact that the make-believe train-robber Barlow falls head over heals for the Reno boys' little sister (Mala Powers). Gradually, Barlow devises a strategy to set the brothers up for ambush in another train robbery.
TRIVIA:
- The part of the honest Reno brother Clint was played by Denver Pyle. One year later Elvis Presley made his film debut playing the same character in Love Me Tender (1956).
- Ten members of the Reno gang were lynched in three separate incidents in 1868. The first three were taken by vigilantes from a train. Three others were lynched at a later time. The last lynching, which included three Reno brothers, Frank, Sim, and Bill, actually claimed a fourth victim, gang member Charlie Anderson. Anderson and Frank Reno were technically in federal custody when they were lynched. This is believed to be the only time in U.S. history that a federal prisoner had ever been lynched by a mob before a trial.