The Best of The Wild West

Friday 8pm RAGE AT DAWN (1955) Action/Adventure starring Randolph Scott, Forrest Tucker and Mala Powers. A special agent from Chicago is sent out west to bring in the notorious Reno brothers.

Private detective James Barlow (Randolph Scott) is sent to Indiana to infiltrate the ranks of the four Reno Brothers, a gang running roughshod over luckless locals. To become an insider, Barlow poses as a train robber who involves the gang in an intricate heist. That would be simple enough were it not for the fact that the make-believe train-robber Barlow falls head over heals for the Reno boys' little sister (Mala Powers). Gradually, Barlow devises a strategy to set the brothers up for ambush in another train robbery.

TRIVIA: