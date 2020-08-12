Biden And Harris To Introduce Their Presidential Ticket In Delaware

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his newly named running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, will make their first joint appearance Wednesday, following Biden's announcement of the selection Tuesday.

The Biden campaign says the pair will deliver remarks in his hometown of Wilmington, Del., on "working together to restore the soul of the nation and fight for working families to move the country forward." The two also plan on attending a virtual fundraiser in the evening, according to the campaign. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, an introductory rally in front of throngs of supporters is not possible.

In a tweet, Biden shared a video that documents the moment he asked Harris to join the ticket, asking, "You ready to go to work?"

.@KamalaHarris is the daughter of proud immigrants—a mother from India and a father from Jamaica—who raised her to take action.

@KamalaHarris is the daughter of proud immigrants—a mother from India and a father from Jamaica—who raised her to take action.

Biden's historic choice makes Harris the third woman — and first woman of color — to be nominated for vice president by a major political party.

Harris, the daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants, was a prosecutor in the Alameda County and San Francisco district attorneys' offices, and then became the San Francisco DA. She won election as California attorney general in 2010 before becoming, in 2016, just the second Black woman in U.S. history to be elected to the U.S. Senate.

She gained national attention during the televised Senate hearings for Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation to the Supreme Court and Russia's efforts to interfere in the U.S. presidential election. Harris ran for president herself but bowed out in late 2019.

Another onetime Democratic candidate, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, told Here & Now Wednesday that she spoke with Harris on Tuesday.

"I can't wait to see what they will do together, not just as a ticket, but what she will bring to the office of vice president, working side by side with Joe Biden. She knows how to govern," Klobuchar said.

Biden and Harris will formally accept the nominations during the virtual Democratic convention, which is scheduled for next week.

