Big Sewage Spill Prompts No-Swim Warning And A Request To Reduce Water Use In NE Dade

By DAVID J. NEAL & DOUG HANKS 58 minutes ago
  • The lifeguard stand at Haulover Beach, one of the places for which Miami Dade County issued a No Contact with Water advisory after a Sunday sewage spill that continued to stream Monday.
    The lifeguard stand at Haulover Beach, one of the places for which Miami Dade County issued a No Contact with Water advisory after a Sunday sewage spill that continued to stream Monday.
    CARL JUSTE / MIAMI HERALD

A sewage spill that began Sunday afternoon by Oleta River might not be stopped until Friday as Miami-Dade launches a 24-hour underwater repair operation on a pipe that the county had planned to replace within two years.

The leak of raw human waste comes from a 48-inch pipe that runs 12 feet under the Oleta in the middle of the state park that carries the river’s name. It carries sewage from the Sunny Isles Beach area to the North District Wastewater Treatment Plant.

While most spills in Miami-Dade’s problematic sewer system get halted within hours, county administrators said they’d have to suspend sewer service to nearby cities in order to fix this rupture immediately. “We can’t shut off the line,” said spokeswoman Jennifer Messemer-Skold. “If we do, we’re stopping wastewater flowing west from Sunny Isles Beach, Golden Beach and the Eastern Shores in North Miami Beach.”

Read more at our news partner the Miami Herald.

Tags: 
sewage
waste
Miami-Dade County
news

Related Content

Federal Loan To Save Miami-Dade Millions On Sewage Treatment

By Jenny Staletovich Apr 5, 2019
Miami Dade Water and Sewer Department

Plans to end a decades-old practice of flushing treated sewage offshore in Miami-Dade County got an assist from the federal government Friday with the award of a nearly $100 million low-interest loan.

'Tis The Season For Stuffed Turkeys And Clogged Drains

By Nov 20, 2018
Getty Images / Miami Herald

Busted and clogged pipes cost the Miami-Dade County sewage system $600,000 last year, and one of the main culprits was grease.

That's why Miami-Dade Water and Sewer is asking residents to properly dispose of their cooking waste this holiday season.

Jennifer Messemer-Skold, the county agency's spokesperson, likened a pipe clogged with grease to an unhealthy heart.

"If you have a very high fat-content diet, your arteries start to clog up," she said.

Fort Lauderdale's Problematic Sewage System Gets An Update

By Dec 15, 2017
Google Maps showing George English Park in Fort Lauderdale
Caitie Switalski / WLRN

Fort Lauderdale's troublesome, aging sewage system just got a major update, according to a new city report. 

 

A 30-inch force main--a main support sewage line--that runs underneath SW 2nd St. started to repeatedly break near the end of 2016. So, the Public Works Department's Go Big, Go Fast campaign started with an emergency declaration to replace the pipe at the end of September this year. 