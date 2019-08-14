Bipartisan EAGLES Act Would Increase School Safety Following Parkland Shooting

Some members of Congress have plans to implement federal security recommendations that have come after the 2018 Parkland school shooting.

U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch, a Broward-Palm Beach Democrat, came to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Commission meeting in Sunrise on Wednesday with families of the Parkland shooting victims.

They took to a podium to talk about what Congress can do to increase school safety nationwide.

Deutch and U.S. Rep Mario Diaz-Balart, a Miami Republican, introduced a bill last month called the EAGLES Act. The senate version was partly introduced by U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida.

Deutch said the bill would increase funding for the U.S. Secret Service's National Threat Assessment Center, which was founded in 2008. The center conducts community trainings on violence prevention.

"What we're trying to do is to specifically add schools to their purview, and to provide additional resources so that they can send even more people out across the country," Deutch said.

He said the goal for the legislation is to get it passed in both the U.S. House and Senate by February.

Deutch is also co-sponsoring the School Violence Prevention and Mitigation Act of 2019. It includes requiring schools to install special alarms.

Lori Alhadeff has been leading the effort. Her daughter, Alyssa, was killed in the Parkland school shooting.

"Alongside the fire extinguisher, AED, and Stop-The-Bleed Kit, there must be a panic button, with a direct communication link to law enforcement," Alhadeff said.

The state of New Jersey signed Alyssa's Law in February.