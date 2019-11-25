Bird Key, A Trash-Tarnished Rookery In Biscayne Bay With A Regal Past, Finally Shines Again

White sand beneath your feet. Clear water lapping at the shore. Cool shade under the buttonwood trees. You’ve landed on Bird Key, Biscayne Bay’s oldest deserted island, where tropical birds chatter loudly in the treetops and piles of trash have, for decades, been the clearest reminder that you’re still in urban Miami.

This month, the tide finally turned for this nearly seven-acre sliver of sullied paradise, which sits just south of the 79th Street Causeway in Biscayne Bay.

Twenty-five volunteers picked up and hauled away 1.4 tons of tires, patio furniture, cans, bottles, crates, coolers, and myriad other debris that has been washing up on the island since at least the 1980s.

