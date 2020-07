ELOTES ASADOS

For a simpler preparation you can use store bought mayo but the addition of a spoonful or pureed chipotles en adobo (out of can from the store) are a nice, smoky-spicy addition.

Yield: This makes enough for 8 ears of corn

For the mayonnaise:

2 egg yolks

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 Cup canola or grapeseed oil

½ Cup extra virgin olive oil

½ teaspoon cumin, toasted and ground

½ teaspoon kosher salt