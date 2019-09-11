Related Program: Folk & Acoustic Music Bobby Ingram By Michael Stock • 40 seconds ago Related Program: Folk & Acoustic Music ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / 26:47 Bobby Ingram past away on Sunday September 1, 2019. Here is an interview I did with him in 2015 following the release of his debut CD. Tags: Folk & Acoustic MusicShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Ade Peever By Michael Stock • Jul 24, 2019 July 21, 2019 Ade Peever on Folk & Acoustic Music with Michael Stock Listen Listening... / 19:26 July 21, 2019 Ade Peever on Folk & Acoustic Music with Michael Stock.