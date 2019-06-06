Bond Lowered For Ex-Parkland Deputy Scot Peterson

Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer lowered bond for former Broward Sheriff's Deputy Scot Peterson Thursday, and won’t make him wear an ankle monitor after his release.

Peterson was arrested Tuesday for his inaction during the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last year. Charges include seven counts of neglect of a child, three counts of culpable negligence and one count of perjury.

During a packed hearing, the judge lowered Peterson’s bail from $102,000 to $39,500 after hearing arguments from the defense and the state attorneys, who argued that Peterson was not a flight risk or a danger to the community.

Peterson, who now lives in North Carolina, is free to return home upon his release, according to the ruling. As a special condition given by Scherer, he is not allowed to work with minors.

He will not have to wear a GPS ankle monitor after his release, as long as he submits his passport within 48 hours. Peterson still cannot own firearms.

Seated in the same courtroom and chair where Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz has appeared on multiple occasions, Peterson kept his head down for most of the hearing but made occasion glances at his attorneys.

If convicted of all 11 charges, the technical maximum Peterson would be facing is 96 and a half years in state prison.

The commission for safety formed by state legislators to investigate the shooting found that Peterson hid for 50 minutes after the shooting began. He stayed outside even after other law enforcement arrived at the school.