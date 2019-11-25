Brightline Deaths Prompt ‘Concern’ From DeSantis, Oversight Letter To FDOT

In response to the ongoing spate of fatal accidents along the Florida East Coast rail corridor, Gov. Ron DeSantis has asked Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Kevin Thibault to look into the issue.

“Public safety is paramount with regards to Florida’s transportation systems,” a spokesperson for the governor said.

At the same time, the Florida Transportation Commission has sent a letter to FDOT over passenger-rail safety concerns.

Ron Howse, chairman of the commission that serves as the citizen’s oversight board over FDOT, said in the Nov. 4 letter that he was “recently made aware of concerns from citizen advocacy groups related to rail safety in the state.”

Read more at our news partner the Miami Herald.