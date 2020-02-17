Broward May Close Schools to Deal With Low Enrollment

By Scott Travis / South Florida Sun Sentinel 6 minutes ago
  • Broward may close schools due to a growing number of empty classrooms.
About 30 Broward schools could close, combine with other schools or convert into a new type of facility as the school district looks for ways to deal with nearly half-empty campuses.

Many of these schools are in the southern part of the county, from Hollywood to Pembroke Pines, where thousands of students have left for charter schools. Others are in the Fort Lauderdale area and have struggled with factors such as low student performance, outdated facilities and aging neighborhoods.

Most changes would likely take place in the fall of 2021, and district officials said affected communities would have opportunities to share their views in community forums and surveys before any decisions are made. The School Board plans to review some tentative ideas in May.

