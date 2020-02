Broward’s beleaguered school renovation plan could drag on until 2032, more than a decade later than planned, a district inspector said Tuesday.

The district’s $800 million bond referendum, approved by voters in 2014, was originally supposed to be done by 2021 and then extended to 2023 about a year ago.

“Disappointment is not a strong enough word for me to describe what’s been going on since the beginning of this bond," Board member Robin Bartleman said.

Read more at the Sun Sentinel.