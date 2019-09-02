Broward Shelters Open, Palm Beach Schools Closed, Health Facilites Evacuated As Dorian Approaches

Updated on September 2, 2019 3:47 p.m.

In Broward County, emergency officials are still expecting outer bands of Hurricane Dorian to bring strong wind gusts over over 40 mph and heavy local rainfall. The county is in the middle of experiencing season high tides, or King Tides. For beachgoers who were hoping to spend their Labor Day at the beach, there’s a high risk for rip currents along Broward’s coast that will last through next week.

County officials opened four special needs shelters on Sunday afternoon. On Monday afternoon, the county opened three general population shelters, which is not typical during a Tropical Storm Watch.

The three general population shelters are located at:

• Atlantic Technical College/Arthur Ashe Junior Campus, 1701 NW 23rd Ave., Fort Lauderdale

• Monarch High School, 5050 Wiles Road in Coconut Creek

• Everglades High School, 17100 SW 48th Court, Miramar (PET-FRIENDLY)

The Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Port Everglades are closed until further notice. City of Fort Lauderdale officials have postponed its city commission meeting that was scheduled for Tuesday. They have also suspended all non-emergency city operations through Tuesday. Tower cranes for construction in downtown Fort Lauderdale have all been placed in weather vane mode to allow them to move freely with the wind gusts; that's the standard procedure for cranes in high wind events, according to city officials.

As of Monday afternoon, several parking garages in Fort Lauderdale have been opened enforcement and fee free.

Riverwalk Center Garage (formerly City Park Garage)

150 SE 2nd Street

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308

Arts and Science District Garage (Broward Center)

101 SW 5th Avenue

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

Las Olas Garage (Las Olas and S. Birch Road on beach)

200 Las Olas Circle

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316

Bridgeside Square Garage (A1A and Oakland Park Blvd)

PARK ON SECOND FLOOR ONLY

3020 NE 32 Avenue

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308

Coast Guard Ready To Deploy

The Coast Guard says it has more than 20 cutters crews moored in Key West, ready to deploy to areas hit by Hurricane Dorian in the Caribbean and Bahamas.

Palm Beach Schools Remain Closed

Palm Beach County public schools will remain closed through Wednesday. Nine schools are serving as shelters for evacuees from mobile homes and other vulnerable housing and some coastal areas.

With power outages possible, Palm Beach County superintendent Donald Fennoy reminded parents of one way to keep kids busy – no electricity required.

“This is a good time for kids to be reading,” he said.

Some schools sent kids home with reading and math packets in anticipation of canceled classes.

Palm Beach State College and Florida Atlantic University have also called off classes through Wednesday. Both have said they’ll post decisions about any further closures on their websites.

Reporting by Madeline Fox.

Tropical Storm Winds Arrive

First sustained tropical storm winds were registered in South Florida at 12:59 p.m. According to the National Weather Service Miami-South Florida, sustained winds of 40 mph with a gust up to 48 mph were registered on Monday at Juno Beach Pier.

A sustained wind of 40 mph with a gust up to 48 mph was observed at Juno Beach Pier at 12:59. This is the first sustained tropical storm force wind observed in South Florida from #Dorian. — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) September 2, 2019

Health Facilities Evacuated

Governor Ron DeSantis said 72 nursing homes and assisted living facilities have been evacuated before Hurricane Dorian.

Some Florida hospitals have been evacuated.

“These include Advent Health in New Smyrna Beach in Volusia County, Cape Canaveral in Brevard, Cleveland Clinic South in Martin County, Port St. Lucy Hospital, Good Samaritan Medical Center in Palm Beach, Stewart Sebastian River Medical Center in Indian River, and Halifax Psychiatric Center North in Volusia,” DeSantis said.

The governor asked healthcare workers to keep updating emergency information into the state’s system.

“If you’re involved with the healthcare facility, continue inputting your emergency updates into our emergency status system. It includes generator, utility information evacuation status, emergency contact,” he said.

After residents of a Broward County nursing home died following Hurricane Irma in 2017, the state put in place backup-power requirements for nursing homes and assisted living facilities. Residents of The Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills died after Irma knocked out the facility’s air-conditioning system, creating sweltering conditions.

Florida has 84,078 nursing home beds, with more than half --- 46,255 beds --- in facilities that have requested, and been granted, additional time to meet the backup power mandate.

The state has 106,254 ALF beds, with nearly 86 percent in facilities that have met the generator requirement. Facilities with 7,301 beds have requested and been given additional time to meet the requirement. But the state has another 7,762 beds in facilities without generators and without an approved “variance.”

From WMFE, in Orlando, and News Service of Florida.

Airports Closed

Airports in Palm Beach and Broward counties will close by noon Monday as category 5 Hurricane Dorian moves towards South Florida.

The storm's maximum sustained winds of up to 165 mph are forcing Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to close today at noon “until further notice.”

Palm Beach International airport is also closed.

That leaves Miami International as the only major airport open in South Florida.

Tri-Rail trains will also be suspending service Monday-- officials haven't said when trains will resume running.

Mandatory evacuation orders were also issued yesterday for coastal areas of Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie and Brevard counties.

Florida has also suspended tolls on major highways, including Florida's Turnpike, Alligator Alley and the Sawgrass Expressway.

