A Word On Food

Brown Sugar

By 49 minutes ago
    STICKY SWEET

SIMPLE ROASTED SPICED SQUASH

Norman Van Aken, © 2018

30 ounces by weight once cleaned of cubed butternut squash, (or what’s in season)

1/2 Cup XVOO

1/4 Cup light brown sugar

1 teaspoon smoked pimentón

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 Tablespoon kosher salt

cracked black pepper to taste

Preheat an oven to 375 degrees

Remove any paper stickers on the squash, rinse the exteriors and pat dry. Cut off the two ends and then cut the squash in half and scoop out the seeds. Remove all of the peel and discard. Cut the squash again in half lengthwise and then into bite-sized pieces.

Put the XVOO, brown sugar and spices in a bowl and mix them. Now add in the squash and mix again. Put them on a roasting pan with parchment paper lining it.

Bake them for about 20-25 minutes, stirring once in the middle of that time.

Remove and serve as desired.

3.2.19

Radio
Norman Van Aken
A Word On Food

