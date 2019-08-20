Buying Flood-Damaged Homes, Diaper Drive, Cuba Photo & Restless Eye Keys Exhibits

The state of Florida is using $75 million of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s hurricane recovery money to buy flood-damaged homes. Of that money, $10 million is being set aside for the Keys alone. The Florida Keys, which suffered from Hurricane Irma, is an area more at risk of flooding and damage than others, thus making living there expensive. Alex Harris, who covers the environment for the Miami Herald, has been reporting on the story and joined Sundial to talk about how residents are reacting to the buy-backs and if it will help future home buyers.

For thousands of low-income families across the region, diapers are a major financial burden. On average, a child can go through $80 to $100 in diapers each month. As thousands of children return to school in South Florida this week, parents are being required to bring specific supplies like diapers to class. Gabriela Rojas, the executive director of the Miami Diaper Bank, a nonprofit organization that raises funds to purchase diapers and then distributes them to homeless shelters, foster care and low-income families across the state, joined Sundial to talk about the organization’s latest diaper drive.

“Cuba: Paradise Lost in Nostalgia,” features a varied collection of bright, colorful time capsules showing life in Cuba’s prominent neighborhoods. Miami Herald photojournalist Carl Juste is mastermind behind the exhibition. He, along with a group of award-winning photographers from Miami and Washington, D.C., traveled to Cuba in March 2019. Their images will be on display at the Iris PhotoCollective, 225 NE 59th St. in Little Haiti, from Aug. 24 to Oct. 12.

A collection of wildly bold and colorful paintings dealing with themes like family, loss and faith are on now on display at the Bryan Gallery at the Custom House. The exhibit, “The Restless Eye / The Visions of Olga Manosalvas,” which is on display now through Sept. 30, is by Ecuadorian painter and sculptor Olga Manosalvas, who was heavily influenced by her Ecuadorian family’s faith and superstitions.