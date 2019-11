One night the (pre) Oscar winning actor Martin Sheen walked into our tiny kitchen. If it hadn’t been for Bruce the waiter warning us I would not have recognized the man. He was very cool with a wiry build and a no-attitude nearly ‘Navy issue’ haircut asking what ‘exactly’ was it like to be a cook.

GRILLED DUCK BREAST WITH RAISIN-PINEAPPLE SAUCE

Norman Van Aken, © 2012



Yield: Serves 4

Make the Raisin-Pineapple Sauce, (see below)

For the duck: